826CHI
Accept The Challenge
Advice Beyond the Classroom
After School All Stars
afterschoolallstars.org/asas_chapter/chicago/
After School Matters
Almost Home Kids Chicago
Alpha Kappa Alpha
Alternatives, Inc.
America SCORES Chicago
American Committee for KEEP, Inc.
American Indian Association of Illinois
chicago-american-indian-edu.org
American Institute of Architects Chicago (AIA Chicago)
American Library Association
American Red Cross of Chicago and Northern Illinois
www.redcross.org/local/illinois/about-us/locations/greater-chicago.html
ARCS Foundation Illinois Chapter
www.illinois.arcsfoundation.org
AROSE Foundation
Artist Life
Arts Alliance Illinois
Associated Colleges of Illinois
Avodah
BandWith Chicago
Be the Miracle
Benjamin E. Mays Elementary Academy
Bernie’s Book Bank
Bestow Foundation
Beyond Sports Foundation
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metropolitan Chicago
Big Shoulders Fund
Black Star Project
Board of Jewish Education
Box United
Boys and Girls Club of Elgin
Boys Hope Girls Hope of Illinois
Braven, Chicago
BUILD
Building Fund, The
Cabrini Connections
Camp Kids Are Kids Chicago
Camp of Dreams
www.facebook.com/campofdreams/
Carlson Community Services
www.carlsoncommunityservices.org
Carole Robertson Center for Learning
Center for Companies That Care
Center for Independence through Conductive Education
Center for Religion and Psychotherapy
Center for Tax and Budget Accountability (CTBA)
Centro Romero
CG Jung Institute of Chicago
Charles A. Hayes Family Investment Center
Chicago Arts Partnerships in Education
Chicago Center for Arts and Technology (CHI CAT)
Chicago Child Care Society
Chicago Children’s Advocacy Center
Chicago Communities in Schools, Inc.
Chicago Debates
Chicago Education Advocacy Cooperative (CHIEAC)
Chicago HOPES for Kids
Chicago Learning Exchange
Chicago Lights
Chicago Metamorphosis Orchestra Project, The
Chicago Metropolitan Association for the Education of Young Children (Chicago Metro AEYC)
Chicago Scholars
Chicago Training Center
Chicago United for Equity
www.chicagounitedforequity.org
Chicago Urban League
Chicago Youth Centers
Chicago Youth Programs (CYP)
Chiditarod Foundation
Childcare Network of Evanston
www.childcarenetworkofevanston.org
Children’s Research Triangle
ChildrenUP
ChildServ
Christopher House
CivicLab
Cluster Tutoring
Code Your Dreams
Collaboration for Early Childhood
College Bound Opportunities
College Possible
Columbia College – After School Program
www.colum.edu/academics/initiatives/community-schools
Communities In Schools of Chicago
Communities United
Community Action Partnership of Lake County
Community Makery
Consortium for Educational Change
Cool Classics Chicago
Corazon a Corazon
Council for Adult and Experiential Learning
Debate it Forward
Designers for Learning
Designs for Change
Disrupthr Chicago
Dream Big Performing Arts Workshop
www.dreambigperformingarts.org
Dream On Education
Dreams for Kids
Driehaus Design Initiative
Educate. Radiate. Elevate.
www.educateradiateelevate.org/
El Hogar del Niño
Englewood Tech. Prep. Academy
Facing History and Ourselves
Family Centered Educational Agency (FCEA)
Family Matters
First Five Years Fund
Focus Fairies Mentoring
Forte Community Music Project
FOUS Youth Development Services
Frank Lloyd Wright Preservation Trust
cal.flwright.org/tours/homeandstudio
Frida K. Kahlo Community Organization
Future Ties, NFP
Galileo Scholastic Academy of Math and Science
Garden of Prayer Youth Center
Gary Comer Youth Center
Gateway To Learning
Geek Therapy
Goethe-Institut Chicago
www.goethe.de/ins/us/en/sta/chi.html
Gerber/Hart Library and Archives
Gigi’s Playhouse
GirlForward (Girl Forward)
Girls of Grace
Girls on the Run
Girls Play Sports
Glencoe Historical Society
www.glencoehistoricalsociety.org
Gray Matter Experience
Greater West Town Training Partnership
Greenhouse Scholars
Gwendolyn Brooks Center for Black Literature and Creative Writing
HANA Center
Harbour, The
Harkness Outreach Center
Healthy Schools Campaign
www.healthyschoolscampaign.org
Heph Foundation
HFS Chicago Scholars
High Jump Chicago
Highsight
Hinsdale Adventist Academy
Humanity Rising
Ida Crown Jewish Academy
IES Abroad (Institute for the International Education of Students )
Illinois Fatherhood Initiative
Illinois Institute of Technology (IIT)
Illinois MENTOR
Illinois Safe Schools Alliance, The
Illinois Science Council
Illinois Writing Project
www.illinoiswritingproject.com
Indo-American Center
Infant Welfare Society of Evanston
Ingenuity
Institute for Clinical Social Work
Instituto del Progreso Latino
Interface Child Family Services
International Society for Prevention of Child Abuse and Neglect (ISPCAN)
Intonation Music
It Takes A Village Family of Schools
James B. Moran Center for Youth Advocacy
Jane Goodall Institute
Jewish Education Team (JET)
Joint Review Committee on Education in Radiologic Technology (JRCERT)
Junior Achievement of Chicago
Just The Beginning
KEEN Chicago
Kehillah Jewish Education Fund
Kendall College Trust
Kids First Chicago
Kingdom Avenue
KV265
L.E.A.D. (Linking Efforts Against Drugs)
Ladies of Virtue
LaTanya and The Youth of Englewood
www.latanyaandtheyouthofenglewood.org/
Latinos Progresando
Lead Education Group
Learning Bridge
Leave No Veteran Behind
Leif Ericson Scholastic Academy
www.leifericsonelementary.org/
Link Unlimited
Literacy Chicago
Literacy DuPage
Literacy Volunteers of Illinois
Literature for All of Us
Manage Emotions Avoid Negativity Girls Empowerment (MEAN Girls Empowerment)
MAPSCorps
Marwen
Mary Crane Center
Math Circles of Chicago
MayaWorks
Midwest Academy for Gifted Education
Mikva Challenge
National Center for Teacher Residencies (NCTR)
National Runaway Safeline (1-800-RUNAWAY)
National Safety Council
National University of Health Sciences
Neighbor To Neighbor Literacy Project
New Foundation of Hope
NewRoot
Nora Project, The
North American Spine Society
Olive Tree Arts Network
OMNIA Institute for Contextual Leadership
One Solution Foundation
OneGoal
Open Books
Operation G.R.A.D.
Orr Community Academy
Our Voice Alliance
PanHellenic Scholarship Foundation
Paradigm Project
Partnerships in Education & Service
www.partnershipsineducation.org
Pat Tillman Foundation
Peace School
PEAK (Partnership to Educate and Advance Kids)
Peer Health Exchange
Pilot Light
Plano Child Development Center
Play for Peace
Playworks Illinois
Powered By Action
Prevent Blindness
Prevention Force Family Center
Project Exploration
Project: VISION
Rad Remedy
Reach Out and Read Illinois
Reach the World
Reader Institute for Community Journalism (The Reader)
Reading In Motion
Reading Power
Reading with Pictures
Reba Early Learning Center
www.rebaearlylearningcenter.com
RefugeeOne
Renaissance Knights Chess Foundation
RIF Chicago – Chicago Kids Read
Rogers Park and West Ridge Historical Society
Safe Families for Children
Sankofa Safe Child Initiative
sankofasafechildinitiative.org
Senior Home Sharing
Shift Englewood Youth Orchestra
Shorefront Collective
Sit Stay Read (SitStayRead)
SocialWorks
Something Good in Englewood
www.somethinggoodinenglewood.com/
South Chicago Dance Theatre
www.southchicagodancetheatre.com
Spark
Sports Shed, The
Stage Right CPS
Starfish Learning Center
Strategic Learning Initiatives
thefundchicago.org/portfolio/strategic-learning-initiatives/
Student-Led Ed
Super 7 Girls
Supplies for Dreams
Surge Institute
Taaluma
Taylor Services Youth Organization
www.taylorservicesyouthorganization.org
TCS Education System
Teach for America Chicago and Northwest Indiana
www.teachforamerica.org/where-we-work/chicago-northwest-indiana
Teach Them How
Teachers Supporting Teachers
Telpochcalli Community Education Project
Triple Threat Mentoring
True Star
Tutoring Chicago
Union League Boys and Girls Clubs
United Palatine Coalition
Universidad Popular
Urban Therapeutic Solutions
www.urbantherapeuticsolutions.org/
Voice of Reason
Waukegan to College
Welcome 2 the Queendom
West Cook County Youth Club
Whole Child Arts
Working in the Schools (WITS)
World Future Society
Young Center for Immigrant Children’s Rights
Young Men’s Educational Network
Youth Communication Chicago
www.youthcommunicationchicago.org/
Youth Crossroads
Youth Outlook
Youth Service Project
www.facebook.com/YouthServiceProyect/
Youth Technology Corps
YWCA – La Voz Latina Program
www.ywcanwil.org/la-voz-latina