626 Landmark Foundation
ABMS Research and Education Foundation (American Board of Medical Specialties)
www.abms.org/about-abms/research-and-education-foundation/
Affordable Recovery Foundation
African American Christian Foundation
Allstate Foundation
Alpha Phi Foundation
Alphawood Foundation
American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, Illinois Chapter
American Foundation for Surgery of the Hand
American Hearing Research Foundation
American Medical Association Foundation
American Society of Home Inspectors (ASHI) Foundation
www.homeinspector.org/About/ASHI-Foundation
American Veterinary Medical Association
American Veterinary Medical Foundation
Ancient Oaks Foundation
www.ancientoaksfoundation.org/
Apparel Industry Foundation
Associated Equipment Distributors Foundation
Awesome Foundation Chicago Chapter
www.awesomefoundation.org/en/chapters/chicago
Bear Necessities Pediatric Cancer Foundation, Inc.
Big Hearts Fund, The
Bobby Jones CSF (Chiari and Syringomyelia Foundation)
Brian Research Foundation
Central Honduras Education Fund
Chicago Association of Realtors Education Foundation
chicagorealtor.com/foundation/
Chicago Cares
Chicago Chess Foundation
Chicago Community Trust
Chicago Dental Society Foundation
www.cds.org/smile/cds-foundation
Chicago Foundation for Education (CFE)
Chicago Foundation for Women
Chicago Public Education Fund
Chicago State Foundation
Chicagoland Chamber of Commerce Foundation
www.chicagolandchamber.org/foundation/
Children First Fund: Chicago Public Schools Foundation
City Colleges of Chicago Foundation
CityArts
www.chicago.gov/city/en/depts/dca/culgrants/programs/city-arts.html DO WE WANT TO INCLUDE THIS? THIS IS JUST A GRANT OPPORTUNITY FROM THE CITY…
Civic Leadership Foundation
www.civicleadershipfoundation.org
Climb for A Cause
Coleman Foundation
Community Foundation for McHenry County
Community Foundation of Will County
Conquer Myasthenia Gravis
Constitutional Rights Foundation Chicago
Crossroads Fund
Daniel Murphy Scholarship Foundation
Decatur Parks Foundation
www.decatur-parks.org/decatur-parks-foundation/
DIME Child Foundation
DuPage Community Foundation
Dystonia Medical Research Foundation (DMRF)
Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation
Elizabeth Morse Charitable Trust
Evanston Community Foundation
Executive Service Corps
Face the Future Foundation
www.facethefuturefoundation.org
Farm Foundation
Fetching Tails
www.fetchingtailsfoundation.org
Field Foundation of Illinois, The
Forefront
Foundation for Education and Musculoskeletal Research
Freedom Road Foundation
www.thefreadomroadfoundation.org
Gastro-Intestinal Research Foundation
Gaylord & Dorothy Donnelley Foundation
Geneva Foundation for the Arts
www.genevafoundationforthearts.org/
George M. Pullman Education Foundation
Girl’s Best Friend Foundation
Giving Rocks Foundation
Golden Apple Foundation
Grand Victoria Foundation
Great Books Foundation
Harper Court Arts Council
Healthy Communities Foundation
Helen and Joe Foundation
Home Sweet Home Foundation
Hudson Academy Foundation
Illinois Children’s Healthcare Foundation
Illinois Conservation Foundation
Illinois CPA Society and Foundation
Illinois Manufacturing Foundation
Illinois Nurses Foundation
Illinois Restaurant Association Educational Foundation
International Music Foundation
Invest for Kids
John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation
John Walt Foundation
Joseph and Bessie Feinberg Foundation
fconline.foundationcenter.org/fdo-grantmaker-profile?key=FEIN003
Joyce Foundation, The
Lake County Community Foundation, The
Lake Forest Preservation Foundation
Legal Assistance Foundation of Chicago (LAF)
Les Turner ALS Foundation (Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis)
Leukemia Research Foundation
Levy Senior Center Foundation
www.levyseniorcenterfoundation.org
Life Quilt Foundation
Lighthouse Foundation
Little City Foundation
Lupus Foundation of America, IL Chapter
Lynn Sage Breast Cancer Foundation
Maine Community Youth Assistance Foundation
Mayer and Morris Kaplan Family Foundation
Midtown Educational Foundation
Midwest Academy, Inc.
Mobile Care Chicago
Morrison-Shearer Foundation
Naomi Ruth Cohen Charitable Foundation
NAPFA Consumer Education Foundation (NCEF), The
National Headache Foundation (NHF)
Nikolas Ritschel Foundation
www.nikolasritschelfoundation.org/
Northwestern University Dance Marathon
Obama Foundation
Oak Park-River Forest Community Foundation
On Your Feet Foundation
Pathways Awareness Foundation
PianoForte Foundation
pianofortechicago.com/about/#foundation
Pierce Family Foundation
www.piercefamilyfoundation.org
Pleasant Home Foundation
Polk Bros. Foundation
Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation
Ragdale Foundation
Realtors Relief Foundation
www.nar.realtor/about-nar/grants-and-funding/realtors-relief-foundation
Richard H. Driehaus Foundation
Robert R. McCormick Foundation
Rotary International Foundation
Round Lake Area Schools Education Foundation
RRF Foundation for Aging
Sadanah Foundation
Saints, The
Scleroderma Foundation of Greater Chicago
Serve Illinois Foundation
www2.illinois.gov/sites/serve/Serve%20Illinois%20Foundation/Pages/default.aspx
Siragusa Foundation
Spence Farm Foundation
Springboard Foundation
Sunshine Through Golf Foundation
Taproot Foundation Chicago
Terra Foundation for American Art
Thoracic Surgery Foundation
thoracicsurgeryfoundation.org/
Trout and Salmon Foundation
www.troutandsalmonfoundation.org
Turkish American Womens Scholarship Fund
United Way of Metro Chicago
Washington Square Health Foundation
Waubonsee Community College Foundation
Wieboldt Foundation, The
Wood Family Foundation
Woods Fund
www.woodsfund.org/aboutfoundation