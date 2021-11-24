A joint project with

100 Club of Illinois

www.100clubil.org/

360 Youth Services

360youthservices.org/

A New Direction

www.anewdirectionbmp.org

A Safe Haven Foundation (ASHF)

www.asafehaven.org

A Safe Place – Lake County

www.asafeplaceforhelp.org

AARP – Illinois

www.aarp.org/states/il/

Above and Beyond Family Recovery Center

www.anb.today

Action for Healthy Kids

www.actionforhealthykids.org

Ada S. McKinley Community Services

www.adasmckinley.org

Admiral at the Lake

admiral.kendal.org

Adoption Center of Illinois

adoptioncenterofillinois.org

Adult and Child Therapy Services

www.adultchildtherapy.org

Agape Ministries

agapemissionsnfp.org/

AIDS Foundation of Chicago

www.aidschicago.org

Alive Rescue

www.aliverescue.org/

Alivio Medical Center

www.aliviomedicalcenter.org/

All Chicago Making Homelessness History

www.allchicago.org

Alliance Against Intoxicated Motorists (AAIM)

www.aaim1.org

Allies for Community Business

www.a4cb.org

Almost Home

www.almosthomefoundation.org

American College of Surgeons

www.facs.org

American Indian Health Service of Chicago

www.aihschgo.org

American Society of Acupuncturists

www.asacu.org/

AMITA Health Center for Mental Health

www.amitahealth.org/location/amita-health-center-for-mental-health

AMITA Health’s Alexian Brothers Housing and Health Alliance

www.amitahealth.org/alexian-brothers-housing/

Anew: Building Beyond Violence and Abuse

www.anewdv.org

Ann and Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago

www.luriechildrens.org/

Anti-Defamation League – Midwest

chicago.adl.org

Apna Ghar

www.apnaghar.org

Arab American Family Services

www.aafsil.org/

Arcus Behavioral Health and Wellness

www.arcusbehavioralhealth.com

Arden Shore Child and Family Services

ardenshore.com

Arise Chicago

www.arisechicago.org

ARK, The

www.arkchicago.org

Ascend Justice

www.ascendjustice.org/

Asian Health Coalition

www.asianhealth.org

Asian Human Services Inc.

www.ahschicago.org/

Aspire Chicago

www.aspirechicago.com

Aunt Martha’s

www.auntmarthas.org/

Austin Childcare Providers Network (ACPN)

austinchildcare.org/

Autism Hero Project

www.autismheroproject.org

Barrington Area Council on Aging

www.bacoa.org

Barrington Youth and Family Services

www.barringtonbyfs.org/

Beacon Place

www.beacon-place.org

Between Friends

www.betweenfriendschicago.org

Bosnian and Herzegovinian American Community Center

www.bhaccchicago.org

Boulevard, The

www.blvd.org

Bounce Children’s Foundation

www.bouncechildrensfoundation.org

Boys and Girls Club of Little Village

bgcc.org/little-village-club/

Bright Hope International

www.brighthope.org

Cabrini Green Legal Aid Clinic

www.cgla.net

Campaign Zero

www.TheCarePartnerProject.org

Cancer Support Team

www.cancersupportteam.net

Candor Health Education

candorhealthed.org/

Care for Real

www.careforreal.org

Casa Central

www.casacentral.org

Casa Esperanza Project

www.casaesperanzaproject.org/

Catholic Charities of Lake County

www.catholiccharities.net

Center for Changing Lives

www.cclconnect.org

Center for Enriched Living

www.centerforenrichedliving.org

Center for Healthcare Innovation

www.chisite.org/

Center for International Rehabilitation

www.cirnetwork.org

Center of Concern

www.centerofconcern.org

Center on Halsted

www.centeronhalsted.org

Centers for New Horizons

www.cnh.org

Centro de Informacion y Progreso

www.centrodeinformacion.org

Centro San Bonifacio

www.sanbonifacio.org

Chappy and Friends

chappyandfriends.org

Chicago Abortion Fund

www.chicagoabortionfund.org/

Chicago Area Project

www.chicagoareaproject.org

Chicago Bilingual Nurse Consortium

www.chicagobilingualnurse.org

Chicago Chesed Fund

www.chicagochesedfund.org

Chicago Children’s Advocacy Center (ChicagoCAC)

www.chicagocac.org

Chicago Commons

www.chicagocommons.org

Chicago Dancers United

chicagodancersunited.org

Chicago House

www.chicagohouse.org

Chicago Literacy Alliance

www.chicagoliteracyalliance.org/

Chicago Lying-In Hospital Board of Directors

chicagolyinginboard.uchicago.edu

Chicago Methodist Senior Services

www.cmsschicago.org/what-we-do/west-suburban-senior-services/

Chicago NORML

www.chicagonorml.orghttps://www.chicagonorml.org

Chicago Psychoanalytic Institute

chicagoanalysis.org/

Chicago Survivors

www.chicagosurvivors.org

Chicago Therapy Collective

chicagotherapycollective.org/

Chicago Women’s AIDS Project

cwapchicago.org/

Chicago Women’s Health Center

www.chicagowomenshealthcenter.org

Chicagoland Grows

www.chicagolandgrows.org/

Children’s Home and Aid

www.childrenshomeandaid.org

Chinese American Service League

www.caslservice.org

Cicero Family Services

www.cicerofs.org

CJE SeniorLife (Council for Jewish Elderly)

www.cje.net

Community Adult Day Care

www.communityadultdaycenter.org

Community Counseling Centers of Chicago (C4)

www.c4chicago.org

Community Crisis Center

www.crisiscenter.org

Community Health Partnership of Illinois

www.chpofil.org

Community House

www.thecommunityhouse.org

Community House Winnetka

www.mycommunityhouse.org

Community Support Services

www.communitysupportservices.org

CommunityHealth

www.communityhealth.org

Compass To Care

www.compasstocare.org

Connections for Abused Women and their Children (CAWC)

www.cawc.org

Conquer Myasthenia Gravis

www.myastheniagravis.org

Cornerstone Community Development Corporation

www.cornerstone-cdc.org

Counseling Center of the North Shore

www.ccns.org

Covenant House

www.covenanthouseil.org

Covenant Initiatives for Care

www.covcare.org

Cradle, The

www.cradle.org/

Crisis Center for South Suburbia (Neat Repeats Resale)

www.crisisctr.org

Cure SMA (Spinal Muscular Atrophy)

www.curesma.org

Cures Within Reach

www.cureswithinreach.org

Deborah’s Place

www.deborahsplace.org

Defy Ventures

www.defyventures.org

Delta Institute

delta-institute.org

Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance (DBSA)

www.dbsalliance.org

Devices 4 the Disabled (D4D)

www.devices4thedisabled.org

DiabetesSisters

www.diabetessisters.org

Diamond in the Ruff Children’s Society

www.diamondsintheruff.info

Dickson Hall Senior Center

www.cityoflakeforest.com/community/dickinson_hall/index.php

Do Over Me (do-over.me)

www.do-over.me

Douglas Center, The

www.thedouglascenter.com

DuPage Senior Citizens Council

www.dupageseniorcouncil.org

E&ES (Employment & Employer Services)

www.eesforjobs.com

Easterseals

www.easterseals.com/chicago/

El Valor Corporation

www.elvalor.org

Elderday Center

www.elderdaycenter.org

Elite Houses for Sober Living

www.elitehousesofsoberliving.com/

Emmaus Ministries

www.streets.org

Empower Illinois

www.empowerillinois.org

Envision Unlimited

www.envisionunlimited.org

Equal Hope

www.equalhope.org

Equity and Transformation

www.eatchicago.org

Erasing the Distance

www.erasingthedistance.org

Erie Family Health Center

www.eriefamilyhealth.org

Erie Neighborhood House

www.eriehouse.org

Erikson Institute

www.erikson.edu

Esperanza Community Services

www.esperanzacommunity.org

Esperanza Health Centers

www.esperanzachicago.org

Evanston CASE

www.evanstoncase.org

EverThrive Illinois

www.everthriveil.org

EveryMom Chicago

www.everymomchicago.org

Facing Forward to End Homelessness

www.ffchicago.org

Family Christian Health Center

familychc.com/

Family Counseling Service

aurorafcs.org/

Family Focus

www.family-focus.org

Family Rescue

www.familyrescueinc.org

Family Service of Glencoe

www.familyserviceofglencoe.org

Family Service of Lake County

www.famservice.org

Famous Fido Rescue and Adoption Alliance

www.famousfidorescue.org

Featherfist

www.featherfist.org

Federation of State Physician Health Programs

www.fsphp.org/

Find Your Anchor

www.findyouranchor.us

Foresight

www.foresightdesign.org

Forma

www.formafgc.org/

Fox Valley Food for Health

fvffh.org/

Fox Valley Hands of Hope

www.fvhh.net/

Friends of the Parks

www.fotp.org

Friendship Center, The

www.friendshipcenterchicago.org

Frisbie Senior Center

www.frisbieseniorcenter.org

Fuller Park Community Development

www.fullerpark.com

Gads Hill Center

www.gadshillcenter.org

Gilda’s Club Chicago

www.gildasclubchicago.org

Glen Ellyn Children’s Resource Center

www.gecrc.org

GlobeMed, NFP

www.globemed.org/

Goldie’s Place

www.goldiesplace.org

Good Shepherd Manor

www.goodshepherdmanor.org/

Goodwill Industries of Metropolitan Chicago

www.goodwillsew.com

Great Lakes Pigeon Rescue

greatlakespigeonrescue.org

Greater Chicago Food Depository

www.chicagosfoodbank.org

Greenlight Family Services

greenlightfamilyservices.org/services/counseling/

Grief Compass

thegriefcompass.com/

Growing Healthy Veterans

growinghealthyveterans.org

Habilitative Systems, Inc. (HSI)

www.habilitative.org

Harmony, Hope, and Healing

www.harmonyhopeandhealing.org

Hatzalah Chicago

www.hatzalahchicago.org

Haymarket Center

www.hcenter.org

HCS Family Services

www.hcsfamilyservices.org

Health Leads

www.healthleadsusa.org

Healthcare Alternative Systems

www.hascares.org

HealthConnect One

www.healthconnectone.org

HealthReach Clinic

www.healthreachcares.org

Healthy Families Chicago

www.metrofamily.org/programs-and-services/education/healthy-families/

Heartland Alliance

www.heartlandalliance.org

Heartland Health Centers

www.heartlandhealthcenters.org

Heartland Housing

www.heartlandalliance.org/housing

Home of the Sparrow

www.hosparrow.org

Hope For The Day

www.hftd.org

Housing Opportunities for Women (HOW)

www.how-inc.org

Howard Area Community Center

www.howardarea.org

Howard Brown Health

howardbrown.org

HSHS Holy Family Hospital

www.hshs.org/holyfamily

Hyde Park Neighborhood Club

www.hpnclub.org

ICNA (Islamic Circle of North America) Relief Chicago

icnarelief.org/chicago-illinois/

Ignite

ignitechi.org

Illinois Action for Children

www.actforchildren.org/home

Illinois Caucus for Adolescent Health

www.icah.org

Illinois Coalition Against Domestic Violence

www.ilcadv.org

Illinois Coalition for Immigrant and Refugee Rights

www.icirr.org

Illinois Facilities Fund (IFF)

www.iff.org

IMD (Illinois Medical District) Guest House

www.imdguesthouse.org

Impact Behavioral Health Partners

www.impactbehavioral.org

IMPACT Family Center

www.impactfamilycenter.org

Industrial Council of Nearwest Chicago

www.industrialcouncil.com/

Inner Voice

www.ivchi.org

Institute of Medicine of Chicago

www.iomc.org

Interfaith Community Partners

www.interfaithcommunitypartners.org

International Fellowship of Christians and Jews

www.ifcj.org

International Society of Transport Aircraft Traders (ISTAT)

www.istat.org/

International Women Associates (IWA)

www.iwachicago.org

Irish Community Services (ICS)

www.irishchicago.org

JCFS Chicago (Jewish Child and Family Services of Chicago)

www.jcfs.org

Jewish Council for Youth Services (JCYS)

www.jcys.org

Jewish Council on Urban Affairs

www.jcua.org

Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Chicago

www.juf.org

Jones Memorial Community Center (Harold Colbert Jones Memorial Community Center)

www.jonescenter.org

Josselyn Center

www.josselyn.org

Journey Forward, The (Workforce and Human Development Services)

www.thejourney-forward.org

JourneyCare

journeycare.org/

K9 4 Keeps

www.k94keeps.org

K9s for Veterans

www.k9sforveteransnfp.org

Kenneth Young Center

www.kennethyoung.org

Keshet

www.keshet.org

Kids Off The Block

kidsofftheblock.us

Kids’ Chance of ​Illinois

www.kidschanceofillinois.com

King-Bruwaert House

www.kingbruwaert.com

Kovler Diabetes Center

www.kovlerdiabetescenter.org/

Lake County Center for Independent Living (LCCIL)

www.lccil.org

Lakeview Pantry

www.lakeviewpantry.org

Lawrence Hall

www.lawrencehall.org

Lazarus House

www.lazarushouse.net/

Life is Work Inc

lifeisworks.org/

Lilac Tree

www.thelilactree.org

Lincoln Park Community Services

www.lpcsonline.org

Little Brothers, Friends of the Elderly

www.littlebrotherschicago.org

Little Sisters of the Poor – St. Mary’s Home

www.littlesistersofthepoorchicago.org/

Live Like Roo Foundation

www.livelikeroo.org

Lombard and Villa Park Food Pantry

www.facebook.com/LombardVillaParkFoodPantry/

Lutheran Child and Family Services of Illinois

www.lcfs.org

Magnolia Memory Care

www.magnoliamemorycare.org/

Mano a Mano Family Resource Center

mamfrc.org

Maot Chitim

www.maotchitim.org

Margaret’s Village

www.margaretsvillage.org

Marillac St. Vincent Family Services

www.marillacstvincent.org

Mather

www.mather.com/

Matthew House

www.mhchicago.org/

McHenry Township Fire Protection District

www.mtfpd.org/

Meals on Wheels Chicago

www.mealsonwheelschicago.org/

Merit School of Music

www.meritmusic.org

Metropolitan Tenants Organization

www.tenants-rights.org

mHUB

www.mhubchicago.com

Midwest Brain Injury Clubhouse

www.mbiclubhouse.org

Midwest Veterans Closet

www.midwestveteranscloset.org

MIRA Chicago (Middle Eastern Immigrant and Refugee Alliance)

www.mirachicago.org/

Most Blessed Trinity Parish – Father Gary Graf Center

www.mostblessedtrinityparish.org

Mother and Child Alliance

www.motherandchildalliance.org

Mother and Child Alliance (MACA)

www.motherandchildalliance.org

Mujeres Latinas En Accion

www.mujereslatinasenaccion.org

Muslim Resource Center

muslimresourcecenter.org/

Mutual Ground

www.mutualground.org

My Joyful Heart

www.myjoyfulheart.org

MYSI

www.myschicago.org

NAMI of Cook County North Suburban (National Alliance on Mental Illness)

www.namiccns.org

NAMI of DuPage County (National Alliance on Mental Illness)

www.namidupage.org

National Board of Osteopathic Medical Examiners (NBOME)

www.nbome.org

Near North Health Service Corporation

www.nearnorthhealth.org

Network, The

www.batteredwomensnetwork.org

New Age Services Corporation

www.newageservices.org

New Moms

www.newmomsinc.org

New Star

www.newstarservices.org/

Next Steps NFP

nextstepsnfp.org/wordpress/

NICASA

www.nicasa.org

Nicasa Behavioral Health Services

nicasa.org/

Night Ministry, The

www.thenightministry.org

North West Housing Partnership

www.nwhp.net

Northcenter Chamber of Commerce’s Farmers’ Market

www.northcenterchamber.com

Northside Latin Progress

www.latinprogress.org

Northwestern Medicine

www.nm.org/

Northwestern Settlement

northwesternsettlement.org/

Northwestern University – Health Disparities and Public Policy Program

www.psychiatry.northwestern.edu/research/health-disparities.html

Norwood Crossing

www.norwoodcrossing.org/

Norwood Park Senior Center

www.npseniorcenter.org

Nursing Heart Inc.

www.nursingheart.org

Oak/Leyden Developmental Services, Inc.

www.oak-leyden.org/

Old Irving Park Community Clinic

www.oipcc.org

Olive Branch Mission

www.obmission.org

One Hope United

www.onehopeunited.org

Onward Neighborhood House

www.onwardhouse.org

Open Arms Ministry

www.openarmsministry.org/

Open Arms Mission

www.openarmsmission.org/

Open Communities

www.open-communities.org

Open Heart Magic

www.openheartmagic.com

Oral Health America

www.oralhealthamerica.org

Orchard Village

www.orchardvillage.org

Ordinary People International

www.ordinarypeopleintl.org

Orphans of the Storm

www.orphansofthestorm.org

Our Children’s Homestead

www.ochkids.org/

Our Place of New Trier Township

www.ourplaceofnewtrier.org

Outreach Chicago

outreachchicago.us/index.html

Pam’s Promise

www.pamspromise.org/

Parenting 4 Non-Violence

parenting4nonviolence.org

Parents Anonymous of Chicago

parentsanonymous.org/

Partnership for Cures

www.cureswithinreach.org

PAV YMCA

www.pavymca.org

PEER Services

www.peerservices.org

People’s Resource Center

www.peoplesrc.org

Pfeiffer Medical Center

www.hriptc.org/hriptc/index.html

Pillars Community Services

www.pillarscommunity.org

Planned Parenthood of Illinois

www.ppil.org

Poverty Alleviation Charities

www.unconditionalgiving.org/

Primo Center

www.primocenter.org

Progress Center for Independent Living

progresscil.org

Project Hood Communities

www.projecthood.org

Project Vida

www.projectvida.org

Rainbow Animal Assisted Therapy Inc

www.rainbowaat.org/

Random Acts of Flowers

www.randomactsofflowers.org/

Re:Work Training

www.reworktraining.org

Rebuilding Together Metro Chicago

www.rebuildingtogether-chi.com/

Recovery International

recoveryinternational.org

Resilience

www.ourresilience.org/

Respiratory Health Association

www.resphealth.org

Respond Now

www.respondnow.org/

Restoration61

www.restoration61.org

ReVive Center for Housing and Healing

www.revivecenter.org

Roberti Community House

www.roberticommunityhouse.org

Rover Rescue

www.roverrescue.org

Rush Alzheimer’s Disease Center

www.rushu.rush.edu/research/departmental-research/rush-alzheimers-disease-center

Rush NeuroBehavioral Center

www.rnbc.org

Rush University Medical Center

www.rush.edu/

Safe Now Animal Rescue and Foster

www.safenowrescue.com/

Saints Care Mission

saintscaremission.org/

Salute, Inc

www.saluteinc.org

SamaraCare Counseling

samaracarecounseling.org/

Sarah’s Circle

www.sarahs-circle.org

Saving Another female Enlistee

www.safeenlistee.org

Second Sense

www.second-sense.org

Senior Connections

www.cmsschicago.org/what-we-do/senior-connections/

Senior Services Associates

seniorservicesassoc.org/

Sertoma Speech and Hearing Center

www.sertomacenter.org

SGA Youth and Family Services – ElevArte Community Studio Program

www.sga-youth.org

SHALVA

www.shalvaonline.org

Share Our Spare

www.shareourspare.org

Share Your Soles

www.shareyoursoles.org

Sharing Connections

www.sharingconnections.org

Shirley Ryan AbilityLab

www.sralab.org/

Shriners Hospital – Chicago

www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org/chicago

Sinai Chicago

www.sinaichicago.org/

Sisterhouse

www.sisterhousechicago.org/

Sisters and Brothers Helping Each Other

www.facebook.com/SistersAndBrothersHelpingEachOther/

Smith Village

www.smithvillage.org

SOAR Again

soaragainnfp.com

SOS Children’s Village

www.sosillinois.org

South Side Help Center

www.southsidehelp.org

South Suburban Family Shelter

www.ssfs1.org

South Suburban Humane Society

www.southsuburbanhumane.org

South Suburban PADS (SSPADS)

www.sspads.org

South-East Asia Center

www.se-asiacenter.org

Southside Center of Hope

www.smdp-hoh.org

Southside Together Organizing for Power

www.stopchicago.org

Southwest Chicago Homeless Services

www.homelessservices.org

Southwest Organizing Project

www.swopchicago.org

Spanish Community Center

www.spanishcenter.org/

Special Spectators

www.specialspectators.org

St. Anthony Hospital

www.sahchicago.org

St. Leonard’s Ministries

slministries.org/

St. Paul’s House and Health Care

paulhousehc.com/

Sudden Infant Death Services of Illinois

www.sidsillinois.org

TaskForce Prevention & Community Services

www.taskforcechicago.org

Teen Parent Connection

www.teenparentconnection.org

The Village Chicago

thevillagechicago.org/

Theraplay Institute

www.theraplay.org/

Thresholds

www.thresholds.org

Together We Cope

www.togetherwecope.org

TotalLink2 Community

www.totallink2.org

TPAN (Test Positive Aware Network)

www.tpan.com

Treatment Alternatives for Safe Communities (TASC)

www.tasc-il.org

Trees that Feed

treesthatfeed.org

TriCity Family Services

www.tricityfamilyservices.org

Trilogy Behavioral Healthcare

www.trilogyinc.org

Trinity Services

www.trinityservices.org

Turning Point (Behavioral Health Care Center)

www.tpoint.org

Turpin Cares

www.turpincares.org

UCAN

www.ucanchicago.org

UCAN Academy

www.ucanchicago.org/our-programs/educating-empowering-youth/

United Cerebral Palsy-Center for Disability Services (UCP-CDS)

www.ucp-cds.org

United Way of Illinois, Inc.

www.unitedwayillinois.org

United Way of Lake County

www.liveunitedlakecounty.org

United Way of McHenry

uwmchenry.org/

Unity Parenting and Counseling Center

unityparenting.org

University of Chicago Medical Center

www.uchospitals.edu

University of Chicago Medicine Comer Children’s Hospital

www.uchicagomedicine.org/comer

Urban Autism Solutions

www.urbanautismsolutions.com

Victories

www.victoriesformen.org/

Village Treasure House

www.villagetreasurehouse.org

Voices and Faces Project, The

www.voicesandfaces.org

Voices for Illinois Children

www.voices4kids.org

Way Back Inn, The

www.thewaybackinn.org

Westside Health Authority

healthauthority.org

White Crane Wellness Center

www.whitecranewellness.org

Willow House

www.willowhouse.org

Women Liberating Women

womenliberatingwomen.org/

Women’s Treatment Center

www.facebook.com/TWTC.Chicago/

Youth and Family Counseling

www.counselingforall.org/

Youth and Opportunity United, Inc. (Y.O.U.)

youthopportunity.org

Youth Outreach Services (YOS)

www.yos.org

Youth Services of Glenview/Northbrook

www.ysgn.org

YWCA of Elgin

www.ywcaelgin.org/

YWCA of Evanston/North Shore

www.ywca-ens.org

YWCA of Lake County

www.ywcalakecounty.org

YWCA of Metropolitan Chicago

www.ywcachicago.org

ZCenter (Zacharias Sexual Abuse Center)

zcenter.org/