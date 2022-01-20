Reader co-publisher Karen Hawkins, former Reader reporter John Conroy, Aislinn Pulley, co-executive director of the Chicago Torture Justice Center, and Mark Clements, an activist and police torture survivor discussed the role of journalism in uncovering police violence.
You can watch the entire program here:
Co-sponsored by the Chicago Reader, this Newberry program was held in connection with The Chicago Reader at 50, on view in the Newberry exhibition galleries through March 5, 2022.
The program was held virtually on Zoom and also livestreamed on Facebook and YouTube.
More details on the Newberry’s event page.
