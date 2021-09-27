Show your support for local, independent media by joining us for our Fall 2021 House Parties as we celebrate 50 years!

House Parties are part of the Chicago Reader‘s 50th Anniversary celebration. Proceeds will go toward the Reader‘s Century Fund which aims to ensure another 50 years of groundbreaking, award-winning, culture-defining journalism and reporting as we transition to a fully nonprofit newsroom. The fund will ensure that future generations of Reader leadership and staff are prepared to weather whatever comes our way, while providing the investigative and cultural journalism the Reader has been known for during its first five decades.

Learn more about the Chicago Reader‘s Century Fund.

Fall 2021 Reader50 House Parties

Thursday, October 7

6 to 8 p.m., open to the public

hosted by Lola Wright and Reader Board President Eilieen Rhodes

Wednesday, October 20

6 p.m., virtual discussion

Online event hosted by Haymarket Books

Panel discussion on Chicago politics/fighting for a better Chicago for all — moderated by Kim L. Hunt with Ben Joravsky, Ald. Rossana Rodriguez Sanchez, and additional panelists.

Saturday, October 23

2:30-5 p.m., open to the public

hosted by Venu Gupta

Zins Flower Shop, 1800 S. Morgan, Chicago — outdoor with food, wine, and a fire pit

Let’s Get Personal: a theatrical performance of Chicago Reader personals and missed connections by Sheri and Josh Flanders, a romance sparked in Reader personals.

Saturday, November 6

4-6 p.m., open to the public

South Side Soiree at Blanc Gallery, 4445 S. Martin Luther King Drive

hosted by Tracy Baim, Marcia Festen, Kim L. Hunt, and Eileen Rhodes

Literary theme: Authors Dawn Turner and K. Ancrum discuss their recent books.