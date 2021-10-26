As the Chicago Reader joins the rich nonprofit community in Chicago, we want to learn more about the other organizations and individuals who do great work in the Chicago area. We are gathering a list of nonprofit organizations (and fiscally sponsored or grassroots groups) that serve the city and suburbs in the hopes of helping to tell their stories, and to provide a resource guide. As Chicago’s alternative newspaper, we aspire to be an asset to the great work of Chicago’s nonprofits and to find ways to develop meaningful partnerships. We invite you to join us on this important first step by filling out our Nonprofit Survey.