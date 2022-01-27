“Walk around, walk around, walk around, walk around,” the background singers chant, their a cappella harmonies chugging fire like a train bound for glory. Then the clouds open and a high tenor floats out of the sky. “I want,” it says, before swooping up into a falsetto yodel that seems to reach beyond heaven itself: “Jeeeessssuuuuus to walk around me.” The pleading notes are strung out over bar after bar. It sounds like the song will never touch down on earth again, even as it ends. Never have plodding footfalls landed with such an airy grace.

The yodeling singer was R.H. Harris, lead of gospel quartet the Soul Stirrers. Harris was notoriously prone to hyperbole, but he said he wrote the song as a child in Texas in the mid-1920s, inspired by a trip to see a dying schoolmate during an epidemic. It’s about walking around the sickbed, footfalls placed between life and what comes after. In the context of its release, though, it also chugs with the rhythm of the Great Migration. The recording came out around 1939, after the Soul Stirrers, like many African Americans, had moved north to Chicago.

Chicago in the 1930s was already a center of a burgeoning new style of gospel, which rumbled with the soul of the blues and soared with the improvisatory daring of jazz. The first gospel choir in the city was formed at Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church on Chicago’s south side in 1931. It was so popular that other choirs around the city imitated it. Thomas A. Dorsey, a Georgia bluesman turned pioneering gospel songwriter, briefly served as Ebenezer’s first pianist. Along with other key figures in the genre’s history, he went on to found the National Convention of Gospel Choirs and Choruses (NCGCC), which taught choirs across the country the new repertoire and style. Dorsey’s replacement at Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church, Roberta Martin, organized her trailblazing Roberta Martin Singers from soloists in the chorus, creating the blueprint for gospel groups such as the Ward Singers and the Davis Sisters.

Sam Cooke provided lead vocals for the Soul Stirrers from 1950 till 1956, before launching his solo career.

Vocal quartets, including the Norfolk Jazz and Jubilee Quartet and the very popular Golden Gate Quartet, focused more on novelty repertoire than on the new gospel style. But the Soul Stirrers, even before Harris joined, had moved toward a more emotional, house-shaking style. They centered a dramatic falsetto and a baritone, alternating leads with a fury that built to shattering catharsis. They also embraced the new gospel songs. The Soul Stirrers covered Dorsey’s “Precious Lord” at the same session as “Walk Around.”

With Harris at the helm, the spiritual fusion of southern quartet harmony and Chicago gospel soloist virtuosity reached its most influential peak. “Harris made it clear he was an individual stylist by phrasing in a way they hadn’t heard before,” says gospel scholar Anthony Heilbut. “Somewhat singing behind the beat, or even speeding up the tempo and coloring his voice.”

In his liner notes to the 2005 anthology When Gospel Was Gospel, Heilbut points to the 1946 recording “The Lord Will Make a Way” as a particularly iconic example of Harris and the Soul Stirrers’ artistry. The song is a 16-bar blues, unusual at that time in quartet singing. J.H. Medlock opens with his commanding, ringing baritone. But it’s Harris at the close who tears off the roof, his high notes straining and fracturing with emotion, his phrases darting around like a horn player trying to smash through the church windows and go bebopping down the pews. It’s a voice that the record, with its crackle and hiss, barely seems able to contain.

And sure enough, the record didn’t contain it. Harris’s style became a standard for quartet singers. Tenors such as Archie Brownlee of the Five Blind Boys of Alabama, Kylo Turner of the Pilgrim Travelers, Ira Tucker of the Dixie Hummingbirds, and Claude Jeter of the Swan Silvertones were in his debt. But Heilbut says he’s also heard Silas Steele of the Famous Blue Jay Singers, a baritone, acknowledge Harris’s influence.

The Soul Stirrers perform their 1961 single “Listen to the Angels Sing.”

Harris’s most famous disciple, though, was best known for secular music. After one last stunning recording, “By and By” for Specialty Records, in which he shared lead with the wonderfully rough baritone of Paul Foster, Harris left the Soul Stirrers around 1950. His replacement was a 19-year-old Chicago singer named Sam Cooke.

Cooke’s 1956 classic with the Soul Stirrers, “Touch the Hem of His Garment,” could best be described as R.H. Harris, but smooth. The song is sweetened with guitar and drums, and Cooke is mixed way up front in a way that Harris almost never was. You can hear everything the singer learned from his predecessor—the tenor sliding on up to falsetto, the tone that stays preternaturally light even when it breaks into a rough gospel shout.

Cooke left Christian music soon after, but Christian music never left him. You can still hear Harris’s influence on Cooke’s last great record, “A Change Is Gonna Come,” where he yodels high lonesome notes against a full-band orchestration in a relatively poppy style. Cooke in turn became one of the founding stylists of the next 50 years of blues, soul, R&B, and rock. His fans included B.B. King, Smokey Robinson, Al Green, Otis Redding, and Rod Stewart. Even though most music fans have never heard Harris’s name, we’re still in many respects with him at a Texas bedside, listening to the gospel that walked on to Chicago and then all over the world.