The Night House is a strong argument for more films that let Rebecca Hall be a scream queen. Feeling the ripple effects of her husband’s recent, unexpected death, Beth (Hall) copes as well as you could expect. She drinks, re-watches old wedding tapes, and covers her pain by projecting a wry, dark sense of humor. But it becomes clear soon enough that there’s something about the house that he built, and the way her husband passed, that doesn’t add up. Beth is constantly questioning what is real and what is her brain playing tricks on her—or if there’s something else at play—and the viewer is right there with her. Director David Bruckner explores grief and terror in fascinating ways here, even if the film loses its way to the central core at times. The Night House is especially clever when it comes to its use of space and perspective, actively distorting any stability that could be felt in the house, or in the audience. Hall’s performance is a standout, translating her usual smarmy inclinations into a genre context while still feeling grounded. The Night House is certainly a bold horror film, even if it can get tangled up in its own web of clever ideas. R, 110 min.

